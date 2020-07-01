754 Wilton Farm Drive

Amenities
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! This home features wood floors and carpeting throughout, many windows allowing natural lighting, and a lot of closet space in the upstairs hallway and other areas! On the main level, entertain guests in the living room, enjoy dinners in the dining room, and have a blast cooking in the kitchen! Upstairs are three bedrooms, one of which features a large walk-in closet, a half bath, and large windows. Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom, have plenty of closet space, and carpeting. Walk downstairs to the lower level to find plenty of space for storage, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Exit out of the back of this lovely townhome into a beautiful, open back yard! Close to HWY 695, plenty of shopping options, and grocery stores! This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!