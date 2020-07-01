All apartments in Catonsville
754 Wilton Farm Drive
754 Wilton Farm Drive

754 Wilton Farm Drive · (301) 685-1250
Location

754 Wilton Farm Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! This home features wood floors and carpeting throughout, many windows allowing natural lighting, and a lot of closet space in the upstairs hallway and other areas! On the main level, entertain guests in the living room, enjoy dinners in the dining room, and have a blast cooking in the kitchen! Upstairs are three bedrooms, one of which features a large walk-in closet, a half bath, and large windows. Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom, have plenty of closet space, and carpeting. Walk downstairs to the lower level to find plenty of space for storage, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Exit out of the back of this lovely townhome into a beautiful, open back yard! Close to HWY 695, plenty of shopping options, and grocery stores! This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have any available units?
754 Wilton Farm Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have?
Some of 754 Wilton Farm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Wilton Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
754 Wilton Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Wilton Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Wilton Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive offer parking?
No, 754 Wilton Farm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 Wilton Farm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 754 Wilton Farm Drive has a pool.
Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 754 Wilton Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Wilton Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Wilton Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
