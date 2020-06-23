All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
641 Aldershot Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

641 Aldershot Road

641 Aldershot Road · No Longer Available
Location

641 Aldershot Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming Apartment full of Character! - This unique property is located in a quiet Catonsville neighborhood, and your apartment is the full second floor and attic of a single-family home, with a private entrance. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has original hardwood flooring throughout, original built-ins, a washer/dryer in unit, full kitchen, tons of closet space and a large attic bonus room. The apartment is 1,000 sqft, plus the large attic and two big, private 2nd floor patios that are perfect for get-togethers, container gardening, reading and relaxing.

There is only one other apartment in the house on the first floor and basement level, and each unit is separate with no shared spaces. You have one driveway parking space and ample street parking for other vehicles. This conveniently located apartment is less than 5 minutes from Route 40 and 10-15 minutes from 695 and the Halethorpe MARC station. MTA buses have stops for routes 23 and 38 at the end of the road. You are a 15 minute drive from Baltimore city, UMBC and CCBC campuses.

A shopping center with a grocery store, ATM, gym, thrift store, Dunkin Donuts, Subway and several other stores are a 5-minute walk from your house. Amazon Prime Now provides coverage for this area, as well as several other grocery delivery services. Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and other food delivery options are available. Verizon FIOS service is available in this neighborhood.

The rental is $1,200 per month plus utilities. You can choose to split the utilities or have it included in the rent for another $150 per month. This covers electric, heat, water, sewer and garbage bills. Your security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Get in touch today to schedule a showing of this unique historic Catonsville apartment!

(RLNE4648111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Aldershot Road have any available units?
641 Aldershot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Aldershot Road have?
Some of 641 Aldershot Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Aldershot Road currently offering any rent specials?
641 Aldershot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Aldershot Road pet-friendly?
No, 641 Aldershot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 641 Aldershot Road offer parking?
Yes, 641 Aldershot Road offers parking.
Does 641 Aldershot Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Aldershot Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Aldershot Road have a pool?
No, 641 Aldershot Road does not have a pool.
Does 641 Aldershot Road have accessible units?
No, 641 Aldershot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Aldershot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Aldershot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
