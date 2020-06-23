641 Aldershot Road

Amenities

Charming Apartment full of Character! - This unique property is located in a quiet Catonsville neighborhood, and your apartment is the full second floor and attic of a single-family home, with a private entrance. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has original hardwood flooring throughout, original built-ins, a washer/dryer in unit, full kitchen, tons of closet space and a large attic bonus room. The apartment is 1,000 sqft, plus the large attic and two big, private 2nd floor patios that are perfect for get-togethers, container gardening, reading and relaxing.



There is only one other apartment in the house on the first floor and basement level, and each unit is separate with no shared spaces. You have one driveway parking space and ample street parking for other vehicles. This conveniently located apartment is less than 5 minutes from Route 40 and 10-15 minutes from 695 and the Halethorpe MARC station. MTA buses have stops for routes 23 and 38 at the end of the road. You are a 15 minute drive from Baltimore city, UMBC and CCBC campuses.



A shopping center with a grocery store, ATM, gym, thrift store, Dunkin Donuts, Subway and several other stores are a 5-minute walk from your house. Amazon Prime Now provides coverage for this area, as well as several other grocery delivery services. Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and other food delivery options are available. Verizon FIOS service is available in this neighborhood.



The rental is $1,200 per month plus utilities. You can choose to split the utilities or have it included in the rent for another $150 per month. This covers electric, heat, water, sewer and garbage bills. Your security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Get in touch today to schedule a showing of this unique historic Catonsville apartment!



