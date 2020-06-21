All apartments in Catonsville
5222 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5222 Old Frederick Rd

5222 Old Frederick Road · (410) 989-1243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2032 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490

Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools. Recently remodeled with Beautiful Kitchen Finished basement, Central Air, Beautiful Rear Deck and Shed. Also Accessability features for the Blind
Contact Jaytee 410-989-1243
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295490
Property Id 295490

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
5222 Old Frederick Rd has a unit available for $2,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have?
Some of 5222 Old Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Old Frederick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5222 Old Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 5222 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 Old Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 5222 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 5222 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
