Last updated June 12 2020

185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
218 GLENRAE DRIVE
218 Glenrae Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher in Catonsville. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer. Fenced yard. No smoking, no pets. Convenient location.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5222 Old Frederick Rd
5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490 Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
85 WINTERS LANE
85 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
SINGLE-FAMILY HOME w/ GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping centers, boutiques, 695, and MUCH MORE! This beautiful 3.5BDR-1.5BTH property features NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN w/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, HUGE BACK YARD, & BASEMENT.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Westgate
18 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.

Last updated June 12
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5324 Wyndholme Cir
5324 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1937 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

Last updated June 12
Violetville
1 Unit Available
1028 ROCKHILL AVENUE
1028 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Don't let this affordable, all-brick, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home bypass you. Main lever with kitchen, separate living & dining rooms. Upper level with all 3 bedrooms, new carpet and 1 full bathroom. Clubbed basement with bonus full bathroom.

Last updated June 12
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1019 COOKS LANE
1019 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Well maintained home in Westgate. Close to shopping, banking and easy excess to Rt. 695, Rt. 70.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4919 WINDPOWER WAY
4919 Windpower Way, Ilchester, MD
Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms.

Last updated June 12
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4104 WALRAD STREET
4104 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
3 Bed Brick Townhouse in quiet neighborhood

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1166 ST AGNES LANE
1166 Saint Agnes Lane, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1166 ST AGNES LANE in Woodlawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4122 Walrad Street
4122 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.

Last updated June 12
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets.

June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report. Catonsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Catonsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Catonsville rents declined slightly over the past month

Catonsville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Catonsville stand at $1,166 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Catonsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Catonsville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Catonsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Catonsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Catonsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Catonsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Catonsville.
    • While Catonsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Catonsville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Catonsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

