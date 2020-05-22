438 Westshire Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom Cape Cod- Catonsville, MD - 3 Bedroom Cape Cod located at Catonsville, MD! Features Hardwood Flooring, 2 Bathrooms, Washer & Dryer, Gas range & Refrigerator. Also includes fenced backyard and a storage shed. Close to I-695, Walmart and Community Park.
Call now and set an appointment to view this home or view our virtual showing in the photos.
*One Year Lease required
*Accepts pets up to 30 lbs with additional pet rent and pet deposit
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available 4/17/20
(RLNE3655972)