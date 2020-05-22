All apartments in Catonsville
438 Westshire Dr
438 Westshire Dr

438 Westshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Westshire Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
3 Bedroom Cape Cod- Catonsville, MD - 3 Bedroom Cape Cod located at Catonsville, MD! Features Hardwood Flooring, 2 Bathrooms, Washer & Dryer, Gas range & Refrigerator. Also includes fenced backyard and a storage shed. Close to I-695, Walmart and Community Park.

Call now and set an appointment to view this home or view our virtual showing in the photos.

*One Year Lease required
*Accepts pets up to 30 lbs with additional pet rent and pet deposit
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available 4/17/20

(RLNE3655972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Westshire Dr have any available units?
438 Westshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Westshire Dr have?
Some of 438 Westshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Westshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
438 Westshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Westshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Westshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 438 Westshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 438 Westshire Dr offers parking.
Does 438 Westshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 Westshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Westshire Dr have a pool?
No, 438 Westshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 438 Westshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 438 Westshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Westshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Westshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
