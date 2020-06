42 WINSLOW PARK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated

WELCOME TO VISIT END UNIT WALKOUT, 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL & 1 HALF BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED , WAIT TO ENJOY AND CARE OF NEW FAMILY . GORGEOUS FAMILY ROOM AND DINNING ROOM WITH EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT FINISHED BASEMENT HAS LARGE LIVING ROOM SPACE. LARGE OPEN SPACE FOR STORAGE AND UTILITY ROOM. MOST OF APPLIANCE ARE ONLY A YEAR YOUNG. BOTH FULL BATHROOMS ARE REMODELED 6 MONTHS AGO. ENTIRE HOUSE NEWLY PAINTED IN MID 2019. ENJOY FENCED BACK YARD FOR GREAT TIME .CLOSE TO UMBC, CCBC, BWI AIRPORT, BALTIMORE DOWNTOWN & MARC TRAIN STATION. NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP.