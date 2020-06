Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice, spacious townhouse along Maiden Choice road and walking distance to a bank, grocery store and shopping center! Assigned parking slots for 2 cars. Well lit large finished basement available for multiple use. Air conditioning, washer and dryer. Nice kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and others. Quiet area. Security system is available and could be activated by tenant if required. Please contact Kofi quickly for more details!