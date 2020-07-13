All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

12 CASEY COURT

12 Casey Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Casey Court, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful end-unit townhome in fantastic Catonsville location! With-planked, cherry hardwoods throughout; the spacious main level includes a Living Room with lots of natural light, Dining Room open to the updated Kitchen featuring center island w/storage, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has large walk-in closet and private Bath. Second floor includes two more generously-sized Bedrooms and a Full Hall Bath. Walk-out lower level with sliders to the backyard has a Baltimore football fans' dream Family Room with custom painted "Go Ravens!" theme (great for entertaining!), Full Bath, 4th Bedroom, and Laundry/Utility Room with Maytag stackable washer & dryer. Partially fenced backyard is great for warm-weather get-togethers. Conveniently located with less then 5 minute walk/bike to local businesses ~ grocery store, pharmacy, major banks, mass transit to local Universities ~ UMBC, UMB, John Hopkins. Just a few minutes from Catonsville Village activities, State Park trails, Baltimore Inner Harbor, and more! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI, MARC Train. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 CASEY COURT have any available units?
12 CASEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 CASEY COURT have?
Some of 12 CASEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 CASEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12 CASEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 CASEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12 CASEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 12 CASEY COURT offer parking?
No, 12 CASEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12 CASEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 CASEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 CASEY COURT have a pool?
No, 12 CASEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12 CASEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12 CASEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12 CASEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 CASEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
