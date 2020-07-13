12 CASEY COURT

Amenities
Beautiful end-unit townhome in fantastic Catonsville location! With-planked, cherry hardwoods throughout; the spacious main level includes a Living Room with lots of natural light, Dining Room open to the updated Kitchen featuring center island w/storage, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has large walk-in closet and private Bath. Second floor includes two more generously-sized Bedrooms and a Full Hall Bath. Walk-out lower level with sliders to the backyard has a Baltimore football fans' dream Family Room with custom painted "Go Ravens!" theme (great for entertaining!), Full Bath, 4th Bedroom, and Laundry/Utility Room with Maytag stackable washer & dryer. Partially fenced backyard is great for warm-weather get-togethers. Conveniently located with less then 5 minute walk/bike to local businesses ~ grocery store, pharmacy, major banks, mass transit to local Universities ~ UMBC, UMB, John Hopkins. Just a few minutes from Catonsville Village activities, State Park trails, Baltimore Inner Harbor, and more! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI, MARC Train. Don't miss it!