All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 11 S PARADISE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
11 S PARADISE AVENUE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

11 S PARADISE AVENUE

11 Paradise Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11 Paradise Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING Newly Renovated Apartment Building - TURN KEY- 1 BDRM GARDEN VIEW with BALCONY - immediate availability- Gleaming hardwood floors throughout - Elegant ceramic tile full bath- HUGE gourmet kitchen w/ modern expresso cabinets- all neutral paint - new gas stove - ALL NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES - WASHER and Dryer IN UNIT- Lots of parking & a yard - Stroll the tree-lined streets, walk to shops, restaurants & all that downtown Catonsville has to offer! Convenient to UMBC, BWI airport, & major routes. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. Landlord will consider 6 month lease at higher monthly rental pricing. OPEN SUNDAY 1 pm -2:30pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have any available units?
11 S PARADISE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have?
Some of 11 S PARADISE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S PARADISE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11 S PARADISE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S PARADISE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S PARADISE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 S PARADISE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University