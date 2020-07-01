11 S PARADISE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STUNNING Newly Renovated Apartment Building - TURN KEY- 1 BDRM GARDEN VIEW with BALCONY - immediate availability- Gleaming hardwood floors throughout - Elegant ceramic tile full bath- HUGE gourmet kitchen w/ modern expresso cabinets- all neutral paint - new gas stove - ALL NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES - WASHER and Dryer IN UNIT- Lots of parking & a yard - Stroll the tree-lined streets, walk to shops, restaurants & all that downtown Catonsville has to offer! Convenient to UMBC, BWI airport, & major routes. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. Landlord will consider 6 month lease at higher monthly rental pricing. OPEN SUNDAY 1 pm -2:30pm