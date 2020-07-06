9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this spacious and well maintained single family home. Upper level features gorgeous hardwood floor throughout. Updated bathroom opens to large master bath with walk in closet. Main level has an open feel with eat in kitchen opening to a sunroom. Main level laundry and half bath off of the kitchen. Basement is finished with family room and full bath. Solar panels help to keep energy costs LOW! The average electric bill is only $173/month! $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on case by case basis.