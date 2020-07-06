All apartments in Carney
9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE

9116 Summer Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Summer Park Drive, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this spacious and well maintained single family home. Upper level features gorgeous hardwood floor throughout. Updated bathroom opens to large master bath with walk in closet. Main level has an open feel with eat in kitchen opening to a sunroom. Main level laundry and half bath off of the kitchen. Basement is finished with family room and full bath. Solar panels help to keep energy costs LOW! The average electric bill is only $173/month! $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 SUMMER PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

