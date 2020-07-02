8554 GRADIEN DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful renovated 3 level townhouse located in Belmont community of Perry Hall. The house features 3BR/2 FBR. Living, dining and kitchen on the main level. Hardwood floors through all floors. Finished basement with a full bath. Fenced backyard. Convenient location, just minutes away from White Marsh Mall, Belair Rd and 695. Perry Hall schools. Move in ready. T he community offers a common space plus community pool, the owner pays for the pool pass. All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments