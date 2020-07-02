All apartments in Carney
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

8554 GRADIEN DRIVE

8554 Gradien Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8554 Gradien Drive, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful renovated 3 level townhouse located in Belmont community of Perry Hall. The house features 3BR/2 FBR. Living, dining and kitchen on the main level. Hardwood floors through all floors. Finished basement with a full bath. Fenced backyard. Convenient location, just minutes away from White Marsh Mall, Belair Rd and 695. Perry Hall schools. Move in ready. T he community offers a common space plus community pool, the owner pays for the pool pass. All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have any available units?
8554 GRADIEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
Is 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8554 GRADIEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8554 GRADIEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

