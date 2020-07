Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15** Remaining May rent and security deposit. Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath town home with immediate availability! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Eat in kitchen features ceramic tile back splash BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and new vinyl flooring. Lower level family room features a wood burning fireplace! Lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL and also offers an unfinished storage area. Come see today! Professionally managed, pets ok case by case.