Carney, MD
15 Robinway Ct
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

15 Robinway Ct

15 Robinway Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Robinway Court, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must-see 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome just steps away from Belmont Park in Nottingham! Inviting interior boasts a neutral color scheme throughout and separate dining area with room to entertain. Bright kitchen includes generous cabinet storage and built-in dishwasher for added convenience. Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Terrific finished basement offers an additional bath leading out to a large fenced rear yard with brick patio. Full-size washer/dryer included!

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.585.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4894859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Robinway Ct have any available units?
15 Robinway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 15 Robinway Ct have?
Some of 15 Robinway Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Robinway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Robinway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Robinway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Robinway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15 Robinway Ct offer parking?
No, 15 Robinway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15 Robinway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Robinway Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Robinway Ct have a pool?
No, 15 Robinway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15 Robinway Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Robinway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Robinway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Robinway Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Robinway Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Robinway Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
