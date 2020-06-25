15 Robinway Ct

Amenities

Must-see 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome just steps away from Belmont Park in Nottingham! Inviting interior boasts a neutral color scheme throughout and separate dining area with room to entertain. Bright kitchen includes generous cabinet storage and built-in dishwasher for added convenience. Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Terrific finished basement offers an additional bath leading out to a large fenced rear yard with brick patio. Full-size washer/dryer included!



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



