All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
6204 CLARIDGE ROAD
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:44 PM

6204 CLARIDGE ROAD

6204 Claridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6204 Claridge Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous five bedroom Home on quiet street that Highlights new appliances, hardwood floors, large screened in deck and a 1 car garage. Minutes away from Schools and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have any available units?
6204 CLARIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6204 CLARIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 CLARIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America