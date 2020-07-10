All apartments in Camp Springs
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE

5521 Hartfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Hartfield Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous well kept end unit townhome in beautiful gated community! A total of three spacious levels to accommodate anyone or any family. The sun fills every inch of this home and compliments the gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen inclusive of granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ravishing cabinets, and even a lazy susan for the perfect touch! This lovely kitchen leads directly into the most welcoming spacious living room and separate dining area. Three bedrooms on the top floor with laundry room as well. The stunning master suite also incorporates its own separate bathroom with sunken jacuzzi tub. The two car garage for those rainy days and Metro within walking distance are an added bonus. This home is simply awaiting you and your personal touches. Will not last long!!! Welcome home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

