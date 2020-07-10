5521 HARTFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous well kept end unit townhome in beautiful gated community! A total of three spacious levels to accommodate anyone or any family. The sun fills every inch of this home and compliments the gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen inclusive of granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ravishing cabinets, and even a lazy susan for the perfect touch! This lovely kitchen leads directly into the most welcoming spacious living room and separate dining area. Three bedrooms on the top floor with laundry room as well. The stunning master suite also incorporates its own separate bathroom with sunken jacuzzi tub. The two car garage for those rainy days and Metro within walking distance are an added bonus. This home is simply awaiting you and your personal touches. Will not last long!!! Welcome home!!!