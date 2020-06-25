All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5507 Hartfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5507 Hartfield Ave
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

5507 Hartfield Ave

5507 Hartfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5507 Hartfield Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Camp Springs, MD featuring a tiled split level entry landing area with coat closet, separate carpeted living room with bay windows, updated hall half bath, and eat in kitchen with recessed lighting and all stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk in closet, and full master bath with tiled flooring, dual vanity sink, and tub/shower. Full hall bath with dual vanity sink, and tub/shower and a hall linen closet. The lower level has a carpeted clubroom, with access to an attached two car garage with additional storage space. There is a composite deck off the kitchen for entertaining.

Community offers pool, playground, tennis courts, and rentable clubroom for relaxation.

Small pets considered on a case by case deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4792685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have any available units?
5507 Hartfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5507 Hartfield Ave have?
Some of 5507 Hartfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Hartfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Hartfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Hartfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave offers parking.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave has a pool.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5507 Hartfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 Hartfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5507 Hartfield Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America