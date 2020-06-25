5507 Hartfield Ave

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Camp Springs, MD featuring a tiled split level entry landing area with coat closet, separate carpeted living room with bay windows, updated hall half bath, and eat in kitchen with recessed lighting and all stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk in closet, and full master bath with tiled flooring, dual vanity sink, and tub/shower. Full hall bath with dual vanity sink, and tub/shower and a hall linen closet. The lower level has a carpeted clubroom, with access to an attached two car garage with additional storage space. There is a composite deck off the kitchen for entertaining.



Community offers pool, playground, tennis courts, and rentable clubroom for relaxation.



Small pets considered on a case by case deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



