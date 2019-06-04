Lovely 4 bedroom single family home in Silver Spring with tons of space both inside and out. Well maintained with beautiful hardwood floors on the first level. The lower level has a fireplace, a bedroom, and an extra room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12517 WALDO LN have any available units?
12517 WALDO LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 12517 WALDO LN currently offering any rent specials?
12517 WALDO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.