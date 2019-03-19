All apartments in Calverton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12015 Beltsville Drive

12015 Beltsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12015 Beltsville Drive Available 03/08/19 Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Beltsville! Close to Shopping/Dining and Major Commuter Routes! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhouse in Beltsville! Within minutes of many great shopping/dining options and major commuter routes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout! The first floor features a spacious living room, 1/2 bath and an updated dining room/kitchen combo with tiled floors, updated cabinets, tiled backsplash, and pantry closet. The second floor has full hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure, and new fixtures as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. A fully finished basement clubroom includes a second full bath with tiled walk-in shower, tiled floors,
and updated fixtures. Basement also has a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Enjoy spending time outdoors on a private deck area and backyard that would be great for entertaining! Contact Stanley Der at (301) 523-5562 to schedule a tour.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Here is the link to apply online:

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have any available units?
12015 Beltsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 12015 Beltsville Drive have?
Some of 12015 Beltsville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12015 Beltsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12015 Beltsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 Beltsville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12015 Beltsville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive offer parking?
No, 12015 Beltsville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12015 Beltsville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have a pool?
No, 12015 Beltsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 12015 Beltsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12015 Beltsville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12015 Beltsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12015 Beltsville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
