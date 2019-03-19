Amenities

12015 Beltsville Drive Available 03/08/19 Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Beltsville! Close to Shopping/Dining and Major Commuter Routes! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhouse in Beltsville! Within minutes of many great shopping/dining options and major commuter routes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout! The first floor features a spacious living room, 1/2 bath and an updated dining room/kitchen combo with tiled floors, updated cabinets, tiled backsplash, and pantry closet. The second floor has full hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure, and new fixtures as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. A fully finished basement clubroom includes a second full bath with tiled walk-in shower, tiled floors,

and updated fixtures. Basement also has a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Enjoy spending time outdoors on a private deck area and backyard that would be great for entertaining! Contact Stanley Der at (301) 523-5562 to schedule a tour.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3720263)