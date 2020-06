Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this beautiful four bedroom, three and a half bathroom townhouse offering a lot of natural light, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Neutral paint and carpet throughout! Enjoy the view of the landscaped fenced-in yard from the deck. Lawncare is included in rent. HOC Vouchers Welcome. 650+ credit score required by landlord.