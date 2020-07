Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute one bedroom cottage with private farm and wooded views. The main level offers a family room w/fireplace, kitchen, full split bathroom, closets and a large laundry room. The upper level is an open loft bedroom that overlooks the main level and has great window views. Must have excellent credit and meet minimum income requirements. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. (This rental is also available with horse facilities at a higher rental price see MLS# MDCA176786)