3056 WHISPERING DR

Amenities
ONE OCCUPANT ONLY, NO PETS AND NON-SMOKERS - Basement apartment with large bedroom, family room, efficiency kitchen, full bathroom and dining area - All utilities/internet and trash included-Brand new stackable washer & dryer-Family room with chair railing/ceiling fan & window-Kitchen with refrigerator/dual burner cooktop range & 4 in 1 multifunctional microwave convection oven - Bedroom with ceiling fan/window & closet with built-in shelving - Bathroom with ceramic tile floors/ceramic tile shower/tub & granite top vanity - Dining/Storage Area - Nice quiet rear fenced yard with bench swing - community park with playground, basketball & tennis courts