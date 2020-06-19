All apartments in Calvert County
Calvert County, MD
3056 WHISPERING DR
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

3056 WHISPERING DR

3056 Whispering Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

3056 Whispering Drive, Calvert County, MD 20678

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
ONE OCCUPANT ONLY, NO PETS AND NON-SMOKERS - Basement apartment with large bedroom, family room, efficiency kitchen, full bathroom and dining area - All utilities/internet and trash included-Brand new stackable washer & dryer-Family room with chair railing/ceiling fan & window-Kitchen with refrigerator/dual burner cooktop range & 4 in 1 multifunctional microwave convection oven - Bedroom with ceiling fan/window & closet with built-in shelving - Bathroom with ceramic tile floors/ceramic tile shower/tub & granite top vanity - Dining/Storage Area - Nice quiet rear fenced yard with bench swing - community park with playground, basketball & tennis courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have any available units?
3056 WHISPERING DR has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3056 WHISPERING DR have?
Some of 3056 WHISPERING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 WHISPERING DR currently offering any rent specials?
3056 WHISPERING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 WHISPERING DR pet-friendly?
No, 3056 WHISPERING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calvert County.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR offer parking?
Yes, 3056 WHISPERING DR offers parking.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 WHISPERING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have a pool?
No, 3056 WHISPERING DR does not have a pool.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have accessible units?
No, 3056 WHISPERING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3056 WHISPERING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 WHISPERING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3056 WHISPERING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
