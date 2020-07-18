All apartments in Calvert County
1221 SLEDGE WAY
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

1221 SLEDGE WAY

1221 Sledge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Sledge Way, Calvert County, MD 20685

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****Move in Ready and available immediately!****Rare opportunity for leasing in this wonderful community! Beautifully updated custom home on 5 acre lot backing to community open space. Features include~Open Floor Plan! Beautiful Tile floors on main level, custom family room built ins, double sided brick fireplace with wood stove insert (great room & Deck), 2nd fireplace w/stone , updated kitchen & baths, Large and spacious bedrooms, Fully finished basement with 2nd kitchen...Owners may consider up to a 3 year lease and prefer at least 2 years. Good credit a must, No smoking, Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have any available units?
1221 SLEDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calvert County, MD.
What amenities does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have?
Some of 1221 SLEDGE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 SLEDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1221 SLEDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 SLEDGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 SLEDGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY offer parking?
No, 1221 SLEDGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 SLEDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 1221 SLEDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1221 SLEDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 SLEDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 SLEDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 SLEDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
