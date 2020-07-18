1221 SLEDGE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****Move in Ready and available immediately!****Rare opportunity for leasing in this wonderful community! Beautifully updated custom home on 5 acre lot backing to community open space. Features include~Open Floor Plan! Beautiful Tile floors on main level, custom family room built ins, double sided brick fireplace with wood stove insert (great room & Deck), 2nd fireplace w/stone , updated kitchen & baths, Large and spacious bedrooms, Fully finished basement with 2nd kitchen...Owners may consider up to a 3 year lease and prefer at least 2 years. Good credit a must, No smoking, Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit.