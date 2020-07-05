All apartments in Burtonsville
4219 Tazewell Ter

4219 Tazewell Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Tazewell Terrace, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Burtonsville! Tiled foyer with access to the main level of the home featuring wood flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and a separate dining area. Conveniently located 1/2 bath as well. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, one is a master and there is a full hall bath. Fully finished lower level provides more living space with a bedroom and full bath. Enjoy access to the fully fenced backyard, which is great for relaxing or entertaining.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5317395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have any available units?
4219 Tazewell Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
Is 4219 Tazewell Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Tazewell Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Tazewell Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 Tazewell Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter offer parking?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have a pool?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have accessible units?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 Tazewell Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 Tazewell Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

