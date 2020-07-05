4219 Tazewell Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Burtonsville! Tiled foyer with access to the main level of the home featuring wood flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and a separate dining area. Conveniently located 1/2 bath as well. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, one is a master and there is a full hall bath. Fully finished lower level provides more living space with a bedroom and full bath. Enjoy access to the fully fenced backyard, which is great for relaxing or entertaining.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



