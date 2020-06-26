Rent Calculator
14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE
14620 Bentley Park Drive
No Longer Available
Location
14620 Bentley Park Drive, Burtonsville, MD 20866
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this amazing property in the prestigious Fairland Park neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burtonsville, MD
.
What amenities does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burtonsville
.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14620 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
