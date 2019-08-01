Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bryans Road
Bryans Road, MD
2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD
2842 Marshall Hall Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2842 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful all brick home on 1 acre. Great for large family reunions, backyard cookouts etc. Lots of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have any available units?
2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryans Road, MD
.
Is 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bryans Road
.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 MARSHALL HALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
