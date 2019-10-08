All apartments in Bryans Road
2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE

2823 Coppersmith Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Coppersmith Pl, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, exceptionally well maintained and ready for moving right in. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen flows to dining and living room for enjoying and entertaining guest. Lovely deck for morning coffee and evening tea. 3 full and 1/2 baths are meticulous and shining. Lower level has a bedroom with a full bath for hosting overnight guests or expanded living. Master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and soaking tub affords the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy. Ideal windows to receive the therapeutic effect of supplemental light year round. 2 car-garage and driveway to accommodate 2 more cars. Covenient to military bases. Owner is offering a move in incentive to the tenant for a October lease. Also, credit check fee is waived for October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have any available units?
2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have?
Some of 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE offers parking.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have a pool?
No, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
