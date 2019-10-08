2823 COPPERSMITH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, exceptionally well maintained and ready for moving right in. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen flows to dining and living room for enjoying and entertaining guest. Lovely deck for morning coffee and evening tea. 3 full and 1/2 baths are meticulous and shining. Lower level has a bedroom with a full bath for hosting overnight guests or expanded living. Master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and soaking tub affords the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy. Ideal windows to receive the therapeutic effect of supplemental light year round. 2 car-garage and driveway to accommodate 2 more cars. Covenient to military bases. Owner is offering a move in incentive to the tenant for a October lease. Also, credit check fee is waived for October.