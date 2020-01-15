2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 3 level brick END UNIT Townhome . Freshly painted/hardwood flooring/updated kitchen and bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floor on mail level. Upgraded Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter top. High ceiling, open floor plan, full of light. New carpet in low level and stair ways. Large deck overlooking open space. Basement patio with top of the line security door, sprinkler system (Wifi app capabilities) and much more. Located only 15 miles from National Harbor and MGM Casino. Owner agent. Don't miss it!!!