All apartments in Bryans Road
Find more places like 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE

2706 Coppersmith Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2706 Coppersmith Pl, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 3 level brick END UNIT Townhome . Freshly painted/hardwood flooring/updated kitchen and bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floor on mail level. Upgraded Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter top. High ceiling, open floor plan, full of light. New carpet in low level and stair ways. Large deck overlooking open space. Basement patio with top of the line security door, sprinkler system (Wifi app capabilities) and much more. Located only 15 miles from National Harbor and MGM Casino. Owner agent. Don't miss it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have any available units?
2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have?
Some of 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE offer parking?
No, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have a pool?
No, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBensville, MDAccokeek, MDIndian Head, MDFort Belvoir, VAMount Vernon, VAFort Washington, MD
Lorton, VAFort Hunt, VANewington, VAHybla Valley, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAKingstowne, VALaurel Hill, VASpringfield, VAHayfield, VAClinton, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America