Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet oven

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a spacious yard and a convenient location. It's close to major highways, methods of transportation, and many restaurants/other conveniences. New carpet!! Ready for you to move in today! Up front Pet Fee of $500.00 is non-refundable. All adults 18 years and older must apply. $45.00 NON-refundable app fee. No vouchers please. RECENT PRICE REDUCTION!