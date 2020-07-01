5655 Harbor Valley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully updated 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family home in Brooklyn Park! This property sits on a large corner lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring through a spacious living room and separate dining room. An eat-in kitchen with pantry, granite countertops, breakfast bar, custom tiled backsplash, new cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. There is also a den and access to a 1 car garage. The second floor has a fully updated hall bath with tiled flooring, custom jetted soaker tub and new fixtures and 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space. The master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet as well as a full bath with tiled floors, custom tub enclosure and new fixtures. A fully finished basement has a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and half bath. Enjoy entertaining guests on the front covered porch and fenced-in backyard with new deck! Landscaping of garden beds and yearly mulching is included in the rent!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county



(RLNE5638215)