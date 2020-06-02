All apartments in Brooklyn Park
5227 4th St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:46 AM

5227 4th St

5227 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5227 4th Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
APPLICATIONS ARE CURRENTLY PENDING FOR PROPERTY. Completely renovated townhome ready for move-in April 1st! Hardwood floors on the main level. All new appliances including dishwasher. Central A/C & heat. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. New landscaping- tenant maintains the yard and flower beds. Off-street parking. Plenty of storage in the basement. Washer/dryer hookups only. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. Security deposit is $980. Anne Arundel county public schools. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 4th St have any available units?
5227 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5227 4th St have?
Some of 5227 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
5227 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 5227 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5227 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 5227 4th St offers parking.
Does 5227 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 4th St have a pool?
No, 5227 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 5227 4th St have accessible units?
No, 5227 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5227 4th St has units with air conditioning.

