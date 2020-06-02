498 Matthews Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

******Modern Dream Home*****



Be the first to live in this spectacular unit Everything NEW!



Amazing renovation with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wood flooring throughout with a high-end kitchen featuring granite counter tops. Contact Blue-Sky Realty today for a tour.



Background Screening

No Recent Evictions

No Recent Criminal Activity

Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.

Section 8 Accepted

BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.



