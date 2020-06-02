All apartments in Brooklyn Park
498 Matthews Ave

498 Matthews Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

498 Matthews Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
******Modern Dream Home*****

Be the first to live in this spectacular unit Everything NEW!

Amazing renovation with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wood flooring throughout with a high-end kitchen featuring granite counter tops. Contact Blue-Sky Realty today for a tour.

Background Screening
No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted
BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.

**Background Screening
** Drug-Free
**Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4630406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

