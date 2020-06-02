498 Matthews Ave

498 Matthews Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 Brooklyn Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
accepts section 8
******Modern Dream Home*****
Be the first to live in this spectacular unit Everything NEW!
Amazing renovation with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wood flooring throughout with a high-end kitchen featuring granite counter tops. Contact Blue-Sky Realty today for a tour.
Background Screening No Recent Evictions No Recent Criminal Activity Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name. Section 8 Accepted BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.