421 Prince St

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely 3BR/2 BA in Brooklyn. Step into a spacious living room with brand new carpet. The kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and immediate access to the back of the home. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, and great closet space. The fully finished lower level is added living space with recessed lighting, and a full bathroom.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5349375)