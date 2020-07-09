All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 421 Prince St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
421 Prince St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

421 Prince St

421 Prince Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

421 Prince Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3BR/2 BA in Brooklyn. Step into a spacious living room with brand new carpet. The kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and immediate access to the back of the home. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, and great closet space. The fully finished lower level is added living space with recessed lighting, and a full bathroom.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Prince St have any available units?
421 Prince St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 421 Prince St have?
Some of 421 Prince St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Prince St currently offering any rent specials?
421 Prince St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Prince St pet-friendly?
No, 421 Prince St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 421 Prince St offer parking?
No, 421 Prince St does not offer parking.
Does 421 Prince St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Prince St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Prince St have a pool?
No, 421 Prince St does not have a pool.
Does 421 Prince St have accessible units?
No, 421 Prince St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Prince St have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Prince St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Prince St have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Prince St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College