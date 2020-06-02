All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 407 HILLCREST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
407 HILLCREST AVENUE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

407 HILLCREST AVENUE

407 Hillcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

407 Hillcrest Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2BR, 1BA Single Family rental. New roof, new carpet, new cabinets, new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, newly rehabbed bathroom, expansive fenced in backyard, private driveway, finished basement. No Pets Allowed. Minimum Credit Score of 600. Just 7 miles away from Amazon Center.Convenient to 95, 695, 97.Short commute to Glen Burnie and Baltimore City.9 miles to BWI airport.Easy drive to the MARC train. 12 miles from MD Live Casino. Port of Baltimore Cruise Line only 4.8 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have any available units?
407 HILLCREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have?
Some of 407 HILLCREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 HILLCREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 HILLCREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 HILLCREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College