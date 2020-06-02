407 HILLCREST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2BR, 1BA Single Family rental. New roof, new carpet, new cabinets, new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, newly rehabbed bathroom, expansive fenced in backyard, private driveway, finished basement. No Pets Allowed. Minimum Credit Score of 600. Just 7 miles away from Amazon Center.Convenient to 95, 695, 97.Short commute to Glen Burnie and Baltimore City.9 miles to BWI airport.Easy drive to the MARC train. 12 miles from MD Live Casino. Port of Baltimore Cruise Line only 4.8 miles away.