317 Arden Rd W

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR/1 BA Townhome in Brooklyn. This corner home has great flow from the entrance to the living room. The dining room has plenty of natural light and has immediate access to the kitchen. Inside the kitchen there is plenty of storage and counterspace. The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms, with the master having great natural light, and ample closet space. The other two bedrooms are cozy and quaint. The bathroom blends vintage with updated fixtures seamlessly.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and approval!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5074418)