Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
317 Arden Rd W
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

317 Arden Rd W

317 Arden Road W · No Longer Available
Location

317 Arden Road W, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR/1 BA Townhome in Brooklyn. This corner home has great flow from the entrance to the living room. The dining room has plenty of natural light and has immediate access to the kitchen. Inside the kitchen there is plenty of storage and counterspace. The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms, with the master having great natural light, and ample closet space. The other two bedrooms are cozy and quaint. The bathroom blends vintage with updated fixtures seamlessly.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and approval!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Arden Rd W have any available units?
317 Arden Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 317 Arden Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
317 Arden Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Arden Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Arden Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 317 Arden Rd W offer parking?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 317 Arden Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Arden Rd W have a pool?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 317 Arden Rd W have accessible units?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Arden Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Arden Rd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Arden Rd W does not have units with air conditioning.
