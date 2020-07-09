All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 312 Seward Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
312 Seward Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:52 AM

312 Seward Avenue

312 Seward Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

312 Seward Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Are you looking for a centrally located home between BWI Airport, Downtown Baltimore Stadiums and Convention Centers? A large and spacious accommodation? An amazing home for a large family?Or even a room with housemates? You are on the right ad!

Plenty of living space with mixtures of warm colors and different modern art collections will surely make you feel relaxed. Very large backyard where you can grill, play or do whatever you want! Kitchen? Check! Living Area? Check! Dining Room? Check! Patio? Check! Laundry Room? Check!

Privacy? Never an issue because the home is well insulated by large fields on a hillside with a bonus of a clear view of Baltimore City Skyline. Basically, all the things you need for you to feel that this place is your home away from home.

Private Basement Studio is Fully furnished with its Queen-sized bed and owns private bathroom!

We are open to room renters.

For interested applicants, please fill out an application form: https://taylormadepropertyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
(Note: The application fee is non-refundable.)

Note!!! Price and amenities may vary with the type of bedroom. We have 2 rooms available.
Private Basement Studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Seward Avenue have any available units?
312 Seward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 312 Seward Avenue have?
Some of 312 Seward Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Seward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 Seward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Seward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 Seward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 312 Seward Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 Seward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Seward Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 Seward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Seward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Seward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Seward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College