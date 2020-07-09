312 Seward Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Are you looking for a centrally located home between BWI Airport, Downtown Baltimore Stadiums and Convention Centers? A large and spacious accommodation? An amazing home for a large family?Or even a room with housemates? You are on the right ad!



Plenty of living space with mixtures of warm colors and different modern art collections will surely make you feel relaxed. Very large backyard where you can grill, play or do whatever you want! Kitchen? Check! Living Area? Check! Dining Room? Check! Patio? Check! Laundry Room? Check!



Privacy? Never an issue because the home is well insulated by large fields on a hillside with a bonus of a clear view of Baltimore City Skyline. Basically, all the things you need for you to feel that this place is your home away from home.



Private Basement Studio is Fully furnished with its Queen-sized bed and owns private bathroom!



We are open to room renters.



For interested applicants, please fill out an application form: https://taylormadepropertyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

(Note: The application fee is non-refundable.)



Note!!! Price and amenities may vary with the type of bedroom. We have 2 rooms available.

Private Basement Studio