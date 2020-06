Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Full Kitchens!! Both are totally updated. Amazing updated home thru out. Beautiful wood floors. Can easily be used as an inlaw suite. Includess new roof, new kitchen w/granite counters and much more. Background screening, No Recent Evictions, No Recent Criminal Activity. Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name. Vouchers considered for 2 year or long voucher holders. Close to shopping and beltways. Great neighborhood to live in. Come view it now!!