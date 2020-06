Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails... all coming soon! Easy access to Balt City, 695/95/97/295, BWI and Wash DC as well as a short drive to restaurants, shopping, recreation and everyday conveniences.Available for move in August 1, currently still being used as a model home . Hurry it wont last long!