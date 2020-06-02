All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 110 12TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
110 12TH AVENUE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

110 12TH AVENUE

110 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

110 12th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is larger than it looks and includes a massive detached garage with workshop, plus off street parking and an expansive corner lot. Many recent upgrades including laminate flooring in LR, DR & Kit., new carpet in all the bedrooms and new cabinets in the kitchen. Main floor has Formal LR/DR, 2BR's, bath and laundry, upstairs is a complete master bedroom suite with bath. Lower level with family room and flush plus walk-out steps to yard. Prefer not pets, will consider rent to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 12TH AVENUE have any available units?
110 12TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 110 12TH AVENUE have?
Some of 110 12TH AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 12TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
110 12TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 12TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 12TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 110 12TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 12TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 110 12TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 110 12TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 12TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 12TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 12TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College