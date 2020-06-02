110 12TH AVENUE

Amenities
This home is larger than it looks and includes a massive detached garage with workshop, plus off street parking and an expansive corner lot. Many recent upgrades including laminate flooring in LR, DR & Kit., new carpet in all the bedrooms and new cabinets in the kitchen. Main floor has Formal LR/DR, 2BR's, bath and laundry, upstairs is a complete master bedroom suite with bath. Lower level with family room and flush plus walk-out steps to yard. Prefer not pets, will consider rent to own.