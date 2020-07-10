106 9th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 BR/ 2 BA SF in Brooklyn! Get inside to an inviting spacious living room and dining room combo. The whole main level has elegant looking hardwood floors. Cooking is made more enjoyable in a modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an access to the deck and beautiful fenced in backyard. Spend peaceful, quality relaxation time in the spacious pastel colored bedrooms with great natural lighting. The modern bathrooms have gorgeous tiled flooring, updated lighting and ample storage space. The lower level also has an access to the huge fenced backyard that is perfect for special occasions and gatherings.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5814662)