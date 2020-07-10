All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD
106 9th Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

106 9th Ave

106 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

106 9th Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 BR/ 2 BA SF in Brooklyn! Get inside to an inviting spacious living room and dining room combo. The whole main level has elegant looking hardwood floors. Cooking is made more enjoyable in a modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an access to the deck and beautiful fenced in backyard. Spend peaceful, quality relaxation time in the spacious pastel colored bedrooms with great natural lighting. The modern bathrooms have gorgeous tiled flooring, updated lighting and ample storage space. The lower level also has an access to the huge fenced backyard that is perfect for special occasions and gatherings.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5814662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 9th Ave have any available units?
106 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 106 9th Ave have?
Some of 106 9th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 106 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 106 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 106 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

