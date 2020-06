Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

This spacious recently built home has it all. Large deck off the family room, deluxe kitchen with granite countertops and granite island, wet/dry bar, whirlpool tub, window treatments, finished basement to stick the relatives, game room, 2 car garage and much, much more. This home includes membership in community center with exercise room and in ground pool. Security Alarm, Whats not to like!