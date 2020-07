Amenities

pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Former NV Model Estate Home in Oak Creek, a Gated Golf Club community in Prince George's County. 18 hole champion golf course, The Grove Restaurant and Pro Shop, are all a part of this one of kind community. Truly country living at its' best! Additional amenities include pool with Clubhouse, jogging/biking trails, tennis courts, and tot lots. Close to Bowie Town Center, Washington, DC, Annapolis, and metro stops.