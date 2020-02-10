All apartments in Brandywine
15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET

15510 Benjamin Ring Street · No Longer Available
Location

15510 Benjamin Ring Street, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
GET HOME FIRST to this Southern Maryland/Brandywine gem. Well maintained rental close to shopping and main transportation routes (Rte 5/301). 3BR/3.5BA with hardwood flooring; Granite and tiled kitchen and baths. In home Laundry; basement with full bath and bonus room. Community amenities (pool, walk, jog, playground). Close to JB Andrews and shopping/entertainment. Come see how Chaddsford living is a place to call home. This home is ready on approved application. Good credit a MUST. Military friendly. PGCAR App/photo ID/Pay copies; cert $$ No smoking, No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have any available units?
15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have?
Some of 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET offer parking?
No, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have a pool?
Yes, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET has a pool.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have accessible units?
No, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

