15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

GET HOME FIRST to this Southern Maryland/Brandywine gem. Well maintained rental close to shopping and main transportation routes (Rte 5/301). 3BR/3.5BA with hardwood flooring; Granite and tiled kitchen and baths. In home Laundry; basement with full bath and bonus room. Community amenities (pool, walk, jog, playground). Close to JB Andrews and shopping/entertainment. Come see how Chaddsford living is a place to call home. This home is ready on approved application. Good credit a MUST. Military friendly. PGCAR App/photo ID/Pay copies; cert $$ No smoking, No pets please.