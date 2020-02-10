15510 BENJAMIN RING STREET

Amenities
GET HOME FIRST to this Southern Maryland/Brandywine gem. Well maintained rental close to shopping and main transportation routes (Rte 5/301). 3BR/3.5BA with hardwood flooring; Granite and tiled kitchen and baths. In home Laundry; basement with full bath and bonus room. Community amenities (pool, walk, jog, playground). Close to JB Andrews and shopping/entertainment. Come see how Chaddsford living is a place to call home. This home is ready on approved application. Good credit a MUST. Military friendly. PGCAR App/photo ID/Pay copies; cert $$ No smoking, No pets please.