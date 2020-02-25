All apartments in Brandywine
Find more places like 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE

12807 Steam Mill Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12807 Steam Mill Farm Drive, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful estate home with immaculate manicured lawn for residential rental or fully furnished for corporate rental. Three car side load garage, two story family room with fireplace and windows galore, hardwood floors throughout first floor with wall to wall carpet on second floor. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized island, hardwood floor and butler's pantry. Surround sound speakers throughout this home for your listening pleasure! Too many upgrades to mention! Come and see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have any available units?
12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAClinton, MDAccokeek, MDMarlton, MDBensville, MDOxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Camp Springs, MDTemple Hills, MDNational Harbor, MDGlassmanor, MDWestphalia, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MDHillcrest Heights, MDForestville, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VADistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University