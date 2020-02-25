12807 STEAM MILL FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful estate home with immaculate manicured lawn for residential rental or fully furnished for corporate rental. Three car side load garage, two story family room with fireplace and windows galore, hardwood floors throughout first floor with wall to wall carpet on second floor. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized island, hardwood floor and butler's pantry. Surround sound speakers throughout this home for your listening pleasure! Too many upgrades to mention! Come and see for yourself!