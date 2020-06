Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a basement apartment.New carpet and tiles all through.has its own new electric stove,storage and refridgerator. Basement has a seperate private entrance and very spacious living area.Ih has a seperate dinning room too,The environment is quiet and house is close to stores and restaurant.This is a home you dont want to miss.