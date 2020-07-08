8106 GOLD CUP LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Extremely clean 3 bed 2.5 with fully finished basement. Ample storage with 2 bay garage. Large deck on rear. Great room with gas fireplace. First time on the rental market. Owner relocated out of state. Pets case by case. No smoking. Credit above 650. Must have security deposit and first month rent at time of application.