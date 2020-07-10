All apartments in Bowie
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

6115 GOTHIC LANE

6115 Gothic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Gothic Lane, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Come check out this well cared for townhouse for rent in HighBridge Community! Open living room has cozy fireplace for snowy nights! Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Generous sized deck for entertaining! Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet! Master bathroom features dual vanities with soaking tub and separate shower! Basement area has a full bathroom! Close to shopping and minutes to DC and Virginia!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have any available units?
6115 GOTHIC LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have?
Some of 6115 GOTHIC LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 GOTHIC LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6115 GOTHIC LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 GOTHIC LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE offer parking?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have a pool?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have accessible units?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 GOTHIC LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

