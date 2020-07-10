Come check out this well cared for townhouse for rent in HighBridge Community! Open living room has cozy fireplace for snowy nights! Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Generous sized deck for entertaining! Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet! Master bathroom features dual vanities with soaking tub and separate shower! Basement area has a full bathroom! Close to shopping and minutes to DC and Virginia!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have any available units?
6115 GOTHIC LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 GOTHIC LANE have?
Some of 6115 GOTHIC LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 GOTHIC LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6115 GOTHIC LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.