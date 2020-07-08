6100 GRENFELL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PRICE! This fabulous 3 level with Loft, End Unit Townhouse. Amazing Master Bedroom Suite with Massive Loft and Cathedral ceilings,soaking tub and separate shower. walk in closets, 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathroom. It has an open floor plan, fireplace, an attached garage, deck, finished basement. Centrally and is close to the Highbridge shopping center. Restaurants. Easy access to DC Baltimore and Annapolis.Centrally located to Ft. Meade, NSA, Joint Base Andrews, University of Maryland, Annapolis, Baltimore, and D.C. This impeccably maintained home is the place you've been looking for.