6100 GRENFELL LOOP
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

6100 GRENFELL LOOP

6100 Grenfell Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PRICE! This fabulous 3 level with Loft, End Unit Townhouse. Amazing Master Bedroom Suite with Massive Loft and Cathedral ceilings,soaking tub and separate shower. walk in closets, 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathroom. It has an open floor plan, fireplace, an attached garage, deck, finished basement. Centrally and is close to the Highbridge shopping center. Restaurants. Easy access to DC Baltimore and Annapolis.Centrally located to Ft. Meade, NSA, Joint Base Andrews, University of Maryland, Annapolis, Baltimore, and D.C. This impeccably maintained home is the place you've been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have any available units?
6100 GRENFELL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have?
Some of 6100 GRENFELL LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 GRENFELL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
6100 GRENFELL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 GRENFELL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP offers parking.
Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have a pool?
No, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 GRENFELL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 GRENFELL LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.

