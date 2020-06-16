All apartments in Bowie
4416 OCKFORD LANE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:58 AM

4416 OCKFORD LANE

4416 Ockford Lane · (240) 737-5000
Location

4416 Ockford Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the huge backyard with covered patio. Very convenient to shops, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to US-301, US-50 and MD-450. Property available to move in April 1st. Landlord is looking for a 600+ credit score. Applications being processed via RentSpree. Please send lister applicant email or phone number for a link to be sent directly to them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have any available units?
4416 OCKFORD LANE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have?
Some of 4416 OCKFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 OCKFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4416 OCKFORD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 OCKFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4416 OCKFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4416 OCKFORD LANE does offer parking.
Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4416 OCKFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 4416 OCKFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4416 OCKFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 OCKFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 OCKFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
