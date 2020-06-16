4416 OCKFORD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the huge backyard with covered patio. Very convenient to shops, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to US-301, US-50 and MD-450. Property available to move in April 1st. Landlord is looking for a 600+ credit score. Applications being processed via RentSpree. Please send lister applicant email or phone number for a link to be sent directly to them.