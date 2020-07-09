All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 3900 CARVEL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3900 CARVEL LANE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

3900 CARVEL LANE

3900 Carvel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3900 Carvel Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to 3900 Carvel Ln Bowie Md. You'll love this beautifully appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rambler located in the heart of Bowie Md. Home has been freshly painted with NEW luxury flooring installed. Home features 1800 + sq ft on ONE level. Enjoy the sun filled open floor plan, spacious closets, large rear deck and spacious yard great for entertaining and family and friends. 3900 Carvel Ln is Located in Whitehall Elementary School district, mins to route 50 and shopping. Priced to sell FAST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 CARVEL LANE have any available units?
3900 CARVEL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 CARVEL LANE have?
Some of 3900 CARVEL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 CARVEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3900 CARVEL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 CARVEL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3900 CARVEL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3900 CARVEL LANE offer parking?
No, 3900 CARVEL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3900 CARVEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 CARVEL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 CARVEL LANE have a pool?
No, 3900 CARVEL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3900 CARVEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3900 CARVEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 CARVEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 CARVEL LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University