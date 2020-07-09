3900 CARVEL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to 3900 Carvel Ln Bowie Md. You'll love this beautifully appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rambler located in the heart of Bowie Md. Home has been freshly painted with NEW luxury flooring installed. Home features 1800 + sq ft on ONE level. Enjoy the sun filled open floor plan, spacious closets, large rear deck and spacious yard great for entertaining and family and friends. 3900 Carvel Ln is Located in Whitehall Elementary School district, mins to route 50 and shopping. Priced to sell FAST