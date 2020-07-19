All apartments in Bowie
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3509 ELLEN COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3509 ELLEN COURT

3509 Ellen Court · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Ellen Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Cute Victorian single family home sited on a cul-de-sac in convenient Bowie neighborhood! Close to Bowie Town Center and all of its shops, restaurants, theater, and hotels. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths and a fully finished basement with two rooms. Enjoy cooking in the fully equipped kitchen. Close to Ft. Meade, NSA, Andrews, Annapolis, and bus & rail commuter lines. A stone throw away from highways for easy commuting to DC or Baltimore. Call us know to set an appointment and make this your next home!*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets up to 30 lbs with additional pet rent and pet deposit*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.*Background and Credit Check Required.*$100 Maintenance Deductible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 ELLEN COURT have any available units?
3509 ELLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 ELLEN COURT have?
Some of 3509 ELLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 ELLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3509 ELLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 ELLEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 ELLEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3509 ELLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3509 ELLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 3509 ELLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 ELLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 ELLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 3509 ELLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3509 ELLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 3509 ELLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 ELLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 ELLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
