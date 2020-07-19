3509 ELLEN COURT

Amenities

Cute Victorian single family home sited on a cul-de-sac in convenient Bowie neighborhood! Close to Bowie Town Center and all of its shops, restaurants, theater, and hotels. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths and a fully finished basement with two rooms. Enjoy cooking in the fully equipped kitchen. Close to Ft. Meade, NSA, Andrews, Annapolis, and bus & rail commuter lines. A stone throw away from highways for easy commuting to DC or Baltimore. Call us know to set an appointment and make this your next home!*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets up to 30 lbs with additional pet rent and pet deposit*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.*Background and Credit Check Required.*$100 Maintenance Deductible